Acclaimed pianist, composer and improviser Charlie Albright will make his second appearance with the Omaha Symphony this weekend in a program that includes works by Frédéric Chopin, Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Albright will be the soloist on Chopin’s “Andante Spianato” and “Grand Polonaise,” which are among only a handful of piano concertos for orchestra written by Chopin, who is known for his piano compositions. The “Grand Polonaise” was written first, in 1831, and requires unusual mastery of the keyboard. He wrote “Andante Spianato” in 1834, and the two are usually performed together.

The New York Times said Albright has “jaw-dropping technique and virtuosity meshed with a distinctive musicality.” He has appeared in concert halls around the world with artists such as Joshua Bell and Yo-Yo Ma. He also is a sought-after speaker and teacher.

This weekend’s concerts will end with Albright’s performance. The opening piece is “Swan Lake Suite” by Tchaikovsky and the middle selection will be Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat Major.

Guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl will lead the concert. He is a protégé of former New York Philharmonic Music Director Kurt Masur and has been a cover conductor for the Philharmonic, both at Lincoln Center and on the road. He also is the former assistant conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C.

The concerts are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. Tickets range from $19 to $75 and are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Symphony Spooktacular is Sunday

Kids will get a chance to solve a mystery on Sunday at the annual Omaha Symphony Spooktacular concert.

In this year’s version, “The Haunted Hall,” there’s something spooky going on at the Holland Center. Maybe it’s a phantom from the opera — the concert is being presented in partnership with Opera Omaha, and a Holland Community Opera Fellow will perform. Don’t forget to wear a costume.

The 2 p.m. concert is at the Holland, 1200 Douglas St. Tickets are $15 at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606. Kids can trick-or-treat before the show.

Nebraska Wind Symphony has early Halloween

The Nebraska Wind Symphony will get into the Halloween spirit on Sunday at the Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.

The concert will feature several eerie sounds of the season, with visiting music director Joshua Kearney and associate music director Keith Davis. Jared Staub, director of bands at Grand Rapids (Michigan) Community College, will be guest conductor.

Selections also will include “Graceful Ghost Rag” by William Bolcom, “The Haunted Carousel” by Erika Svanoe and the “Mother Hubbard March” by John Philip Sousa. The band also will present Davis’ newest transcription for band, “Cossack Dance” from “Mazeppa” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Tickets are available at the door for $10 adults, $5 students and seniors and free for children under 12.

20 family-friendly Halloween events to check out this month

Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate the spookiest time of year, look no further. We've got plenty of Halloween events for every age.

1 of 20

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription