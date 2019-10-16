...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.8 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Preview: Omaha Symphony to play Chopin and Tchaikovsky this weekend
Acclaimed pianist, composer and improviser Charlie Albright will make his second appearance with the Omaha Symphony this weekend in a program that includes works by Frédéric Chopin, Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Dmitri Shostakovich.
Albright will be the soloist on Chopin’s “Andante Spianato” and “Grand Polonaise,” which are among only a handful of piano concertos for orchestra written by Chopin, who is known for his piano compositions. The “Grand Polonaise” was written first, in 1831, and requires unusual mastery of the keyboard. He wrote “Andante Spianato” in 1834, and the two are usually performed together.
The New York Times said Albright has “jaw-dropping technique and virtuosity meshed with a distinctive musicality.” He has appeared in concert halls around the world with artists such as Joshua Bell and Yo-Yo Ma. He also is a sought-after speaker and teacher.
This weekend’s concerts will end with Albright’s performance. The opening piece is “Swan Lake Suite” by Tchaikovsky and the middle selection will be Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat Major.
Guest conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl will lead the concert. He is a protégé of former New York Philharmonic Music Director Kurt Masur and has been a cover conductor for the Philharmonic, both at Lincoln Center and on the road. He also is the former assistant conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C.
The concerts are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. Tickets range from $19 to $75 and are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.
Symphony Spooktacular is Sunday
Kids will get a chance to solve a mystery on Sunday at the annual Omaha Symphony Spooktacular concert.
In this year’s version, “The Haunted Hall,” there’s something spooky going on at the Holland Center. Maybe it’s a phantom from the opera — the concert is being presented in partnership with Opera Omaha, and a Holland Community Opera Fellow will perform. Don’t forget to wear a costume.
The 2 p.m. concert is at the Holland, 1200 Douglas St. Tickets are $15 at ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606. Kids can trick-or-treat before the show.
Nebraska Wind Symphony has early Halloween
The Nebraska Wind Symphony will get into the Halloween spirit on Sunday at the Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.
The concert will feature several eerie sounds of the season, with visiting music director Joshua Kearney and associate music director Keith Davis. Jared Staub, director of bands at Grand Rapids (Michigan) Community College, will be guest conductor.
Selections also will include “Graceful Ghost Rag” by William Bolcom, “The Haunted Carousel” by Erika Svanoe and the “Mother Hubbard March” by John Philip Sousa. The band also will present Davis’ newest transcription for band, “Cossack Dance” from “Mazeppa” by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.
Tickets are available at the door for $10 adults, $5 students and seniors and free for children under 12.
1 of 20
OMAHA HENRY DOORLY ZOO & AQUARIUM
Every Thursday through Sunday in October; 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday and 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday
Come to the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium for Ghouls & Glow, a fun and not-so-frightening illuminated spectacle for all ages. About 400 lanterns, custom made for the zoo, will illuminate the Bay Family’s Children’s Adventure Trails. Visitors will encounter dancing skeletons, candy monsters, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, witches, wizards and spider web arches. Outside of the main lantern display, hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins will glisten along the zoo’s pathways, as well as a pumpkin tree, which stands more than 14 feet high. Member tickets start at $8. Non-member tickets start at $10. More.
Visit the Omaha Children’s Museum for healthy trick-or-treat nights. Trick-or-treaters will get healthy Halloween treats and get to play at the museum. Admission to the event is included with admission to the museum. Cost is $14 for nonmembers. Children under 2 are free. More.
Rockbrook Village will host an afternoon of Halloween fun for the whole family that will include pumpkin carving, costume contests and trick-or-treating throughout the village. Rockbrook Village is located at 2800 S. 110th Court. More.
Come to Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, 201 S. Seventh St. in Fort Calhoun, for Halloween activities including trick or treating, games, s’mores and candy-making demonstrations. A park entry permit is required. More.
Come to Cabela’s for their free Great Pumpkin event, which will include free photos, crafts, games, costume contest and trick-or-treating. Cabela’s is located at 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista. More.
Come to Bass Pro Shop, 2901 Bass Pro Dr. in Council Bluffs, for a family-friendly Halloween celebration from Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 25-31. The event will include a free 4x6 photo with the Peanuts Gang, crafts and other Halloween fun. The first 100 kids to get their photo taken will get a free glow-in-the-dark treat bag. More.
Come in costume to the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St., on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. to help solve the mystery and enjoy trick-or-treating before and after the show. Before the show, there will be an instrument “petting zoo,” where kids can get up close to instruments and even try them out. Tickets are $15. More.
The Durham Museum will be crawling with frightful fun during the Great Hall-oween Haunt on Oct. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests can wander through the museum and gather candy from historical characters. Dancing zombies, Halloween crafts and games, a haunted train car and a “Monster Mash” dance party are just some of the other things going on at this event. Cost is $11 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-12. Museum members and children 2 years and younger are free. The Durham Museum is at 801 S. 10th St. More.
Come to the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs, and have some Halloween fun. Guests are encouraged to wear their costumes to explore the museum and will receive nonfood “treats” along the way. More.
Come in costume and trick or treat around various staged stations provided by local businesses Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet and take photos with your favorite superheroes or get your face painted. Kids can make their own superhero masks. Guests are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat baskets or bags. New this year is two escape rooms for kids in second through fourth grades and fifth through eighth grades. The museum is located at 28210 West Park Highway in Ashland, Nebraska. More.
Come to Village Pointe Shopping Center, 17305 Davenport St., for a full day of free Halloween festivities, including pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, games, a concert and the lighting of the pumpkin tree. More.
Come in costume to Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St., and trick or treat at 12 different activity stations. The fun is included with membership or paid admission, which is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 through 12. The fun is free for children 5 and younger. More.
Come to Omaha’s Old Market, 1100 Howard St., for some free family fun. The event will include a fall carnival and market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., trick-or-treating and a scavenger hunt. There will be free parking at the meters and at the parking garage at 10th and Jackson Streets. Don’t forget to wear your costume. More.
Businesses along the 100 Block of West Broadway in Council Bluffs will host a free trick-or-treating event Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The Council Bluffs police and fire departments will have vehicles on display, and there will also be dump trucks for kids to view. More.
Bring the whole family to the city of La Vista for Halloween Safe Night. The event, which will take place at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Boulevard, will include hayrack rides, trick-or-treating, a spooky tent and free hot dogs. More.
