The Omaha Symphony will play the music of the flamboyant rock band Queen in concert this weekend.

This might seem like a crazy little thing, but it’s getting plenty of love. Tickets already are extremely limited, symphony officials report.

Five rock musicians will perform with the orchestra for the program, “Windborne’s The Music of Queen.” Songs will include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “Another One Bites the Dust” (the group’s best-selling single) and many others.

Queen was formed in 1970 with lead singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, bassist John Deacon and drummer Roger Taylor. The group was the biggest arena rock band in the world by 1980. The group’s staying power was boosted when “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions” became popular at sporting events around the world. A recent film, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” told their story, with a focus on Mercury, who died of complications from AIDS in 1991.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Kiewit Concert Hall at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. Tickets range from $31 to $102 and are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

