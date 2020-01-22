You can wear your leisure suits and mood rings to the Omaha Symphony concert this weekend.
PetRock, a ’70s tribute band, will join the orchestra for a Saturday night performance that will include favorites from The Eagles, Styx and other rock bands of the era.
The concert marks the group’s Omaha Symphony debut. It’s known for its spot-on renditions of soft and smooth rock favorites such as “Baby I Love Your Way” by Peter Frampton, “Mr. Blue Sky” by the Electric Light Orchestra and “Silly Love Songs” by Paul McCartney, which will be featured along with other hits on Saturday’s program led by Associate Conductor Ian Passmore.
PetRock plays sold-out concerts across the nation. It’s also scheduled to play at the Slowdown in April.
Group members include Christopher Frost on vocals, acoustic guitar and bongos; Steely Dana, keyboards, guitars and vocals; Philly Dee Williams, guitars and vocals; the Maestro, keyboards and vocals; Duke Bradford, bass and vocals; and Flam Tapman, drums.
Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. concert at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St., are extremely limited. They range from $19 to $74 and are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.
Concert for kids asks the question: ‘Is There a Doctor in the House?’
Passmore will be back at the podium on Sunday afternoon in a family series concert focused on all things medical.
In “Is There a Doctor in the House,” the maestro and the audience team up with “Dr. Dolce” to examine the orchestra’s musical families, such as strings and brass. Hopefully, the doc, conductor and patrons can help musicians feel better in time for a big concert. The program, at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St., will feature actor Regina Palmer.
The usual instrument petting zoo will be in the Holland lobby at 1:15 before the 2 p.m. concert. In addition, MedExpress will set up its Teddy Bear Clinic, offering kids a chance to try their hands at stethoscopes, a blood pressure cuff, an ice pack and more.
Tickets, $15, are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.
￼ Betsie Freeman
