Director Gordon Cantiello is staging “Mamma Mia!” at the Performing Artists Repertory Theatre, opening Friday night.
A jukebox musical based on the songs of ABBA, it centers on bride-to-be Sophie (Evelyn Hill), who has never known her father. It could be one of three men with whom her mom, Donna (Mackenzie Dehmer), had a relationship in her hippie days. Sophie invites all three guys to her wedding, hoping that she can figure out who will walk her down the aisle.
It premiered in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001. It was the ninth longest-running Broadway musical when it closed in 2015. It has inspired a national tour and scores of international versions, and it’s believed that, on any given day, there are at least seven productions of the show around the world.
A movie version starring Meryl Streep came out in 2008, and a sequel followed in 2018.
The stage musical has a cast of 20 that will perform in the intimate confines of Cantiello’s cabaret-like theater. It’s probably the largest show he has produced in the space since it opened about five years ago.
“Mamma Mia” runs through Feb. 16.
