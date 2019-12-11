Several Christmas shows have been up and running in the Omaha area for a while now.

Come Friday, you’ll have another one to choose from.

Brigit St. Brigit Theatre is opening “Holiday Lites: Monsters, Menorahs and Quarks,” an evening of four short plays at the B Side of Benson Theatre, 6058 Maple St.

Two of the stories it tells are by local writers.

In “Christmas Spirit,” by Omahan Murphy Scott Wulfgar, a man reckons with a situation straight out of Yuletide folklore on his way home from the office Christmas party.

And “Outside in the Dark,” by Omahan Moira Mangiameli, is a Christmas horror tale centering on Auntie Mack, who tells a classic story about the Alabama “crick monster” who steals kids.

The other two pieces are:

“The Long Walk to Forever” by Kurt Vonnegut, from a short story about a woman who is on the eve of marriage and the man — her oldest friend — who has loved her from afar.

“The Other Room” by Ariadne Blayde of New Orleans, a funny and poignant story about a brilliant teenage astronomer and his growing friendship with a popular classmate. Four of the characters represent his inner life as he struggles to relate to the world.

Scott Kurz and Mangiameli are the directors. The show runs through Dec. 28.

