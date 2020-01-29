Singer Tony DeSare may just be keeping memories of the Rat Pack alive, one concert at a time.

DeSare will be the featured artist in “Sinatra & Beyond” this weekend with the Omaha Symphony. He will perform Sinatra songs such as “Come Fly With Me” and “Luck Be a Lady,” as well as Dean Martin’s “Just in Time” and some original pieces. His four-piece jazz band, plus the orchestra, will create a “big band” sound.

The Pop series concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and repeated at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $19 to $157 and are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

DeSare has appeared on “The Early Show” on CBS, the “Today” show on NBC and on public radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” He has placed four top-10 albums on the Billboard charts, with his most recent release, “Lush Life,” debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard traditional jazz listing.

He won the USA Songwriting Contest and has written soundtracks for the Hallmark Channel movie “Love Always” and Lifetime Network’s “Nanny Nightmare.”

Live concerts include appearances with major orchestras, intimate gatherings in jazz clubs and performing with comedian Don Rickles in Las Vegas.

