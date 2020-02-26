When you see “The Diary of Anne Frank” at the Rose Theater, you’ll see a cast with characteristics that probably won’t fit the images you had when you read the book.
The people behind the production, Rose artistic director Matthew Gutschick and guest director Rachel Grossman, have chosen actors from a wide variety of cultures, races, ethnicities and experiences.
Two examples are Wai Yim, the Asian actor who plays Anne’s father, Otto, and Dani Cleveland, an African American actress who plays Anne’s mom, Edith.
The play by Wendy Kesselman, Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett is adapted from the actual diary of a Jewish girl who hid from the Nazis with her family during World War II. They eventually are discovered and sent to concentration camps. It opens Friday and runs through March 15.
“(It) is a story that not only shines a light on a tragic time in our history, but also inspires as it showcases the resiliency of the human spirit,” Gutschick said. “We have framed this production in a way that we feel will resonate with modern audiences, allowing everyone to see themselves represented in this important historic piece.”
He said the creative team hopes the show prompts people who seek mutual understanding to talk about the issues it raises — among them bigotry and hatred — that still exist today.
Grossman, who lives in Washington, D.C., said she sees a rise in overt anti-Semitism in the U.S. today, along with a rise in racism, sexism, genderism and homophobia.
“As a Jewish person, a theater artist, an activist, a history lover and a one-time political scientist, it would be irresponsible to direct this play without contextualizing (it) in contemporary events for our specific audience,” she said.
Research shows that people need to see themselves in stories about other people, places and times to be able to relate and connect as humans, she said.
“This is why it is of import to me to tell Anne Frank’s story with a cast of many different looking people ... to have the set up close to the audience (and to have) contemporary youth characters bookend the play,” Grossman said.
When audiences enter the theater, the three youth actors will already be on stage, portraying modern teens, doing their homework about Anne Frank, said Kori Radloff, the Rose’s marketing and public relations director.
As they text each other, their texts will be projected for the audience to read. Eventually, they morph into the characters in “The Diary of Anne Frank” as its story takes place in their imaginations.
The Rose engaged the Institute for Holocaust Education and the Jewish Federations as partners as they prepared the production. Representatives of both groups have attended rehearsals, taught the cast traditional prayers and served the cast a Shabbat meal on Friday nights, Radloff said.
