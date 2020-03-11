Chanticleer Community Theater is in a brand-new theater, and because of that, figuring out a 2019-20 season lineup took on added importance.
What would they choose for the first show in the Polina and Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center?
They decided it should be the most “Iowa” show out there: “The Music Man.”
It’s “Iowa” through and through — the first song is about the how stubborn (and kind) Iowans are, and there are other references to the state throughout the script.
The musical premieres Friday and runs through March 22.
Most people are familiar with the feel-good story: “Professor” Harold Hill (Thomas Stoysich) comes to town, gins up a controversy and proposes a boy’s band to keep kids out of trouble. He’s really just a traveling salesman, and Marian Paroo (Jodi Vaccaro), the town librarian, is suspicious and wants to prove he’s a shyster. The town, however, is enchanted and transformed over the few months Hill is in town.
Written by Mason City, Iowa, native Meredith Willson, it premiered on Broadway in 1957, starring Robert Preston and Barbara Cook, and won five Tony Awards, including best musical. Preston reprised his role in a 1962 film starring Shirley Jones as Marian.
At Chanticleer, Dwayne Ibsen is director and Jerry Gray is music director.
