After 67 years in the same location, Chanticleer Theater in Council Bluffs is moving.

The theater on the hill at 830 Franklin Ave. has been home to hundreds of plays and musicals. But come January, productions will move to a brand-new space in the Hoff Arts and Cultural Center on the fringes of downtown. The center also will be the new home for American Midwest Ballet and other arts entities, in addition to the Kitchen Council, an incubator for entrepreneurial chefs.

Chanticleer has scheduled one last blowout for its venerable building. “Farewell 830” premieres Thursday and runs through the weekend.

Theater leaders promise a show featuring the people, music and stories that made the theater special.

The mission of the theater “is to provide an educational, entertaining, cultural and historic experience for the greater Council Bluffs community through the performing arts.” Shows at the current location have ranged from classics to regional premieres to new releases. The theater also has a thriving educational program for kids in the summer.

“Farewell 830” runs through Sunday. The first show at the Hoff Center, “The Music Man,” will be in March 2020.

