Versions of “Our Town,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Thornton Wilder, have been on Broadway, on film, on television, on the radio and even en pointe.

The 1938 play has been performed literally thousands of times, with cast members as diverse as Frank Sinatra, Robby Benson and Omaha’s own Dorothy McGuire. It became a ballet in 1994, set to music by iconic American composer Aaron Copland, who created the score to the 1940 film adaptation.

It’s still a perennial favorite in community theaters. It opens at the Bellevue Little Theatre on Friday.

The story is deceptively simple: It spans several years in the small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, and reflects on the meaning of life through the everyday lives (and deaths) of the residents.

It’s set in the theater in which it is performed, on a mostly bare stage, with minimal props. The main character is the stage manager, played in the Bellevue production by Stuart Stenger.

Marya Lucca-Thyberg is director. The show runs weekends through Nov. 24.

