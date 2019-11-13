20191114_go_playhousepreview

“A Christmas Carol,” seen here in a prior production, returns to the Omaha Community Playhouse on Friday for its 44th season.

In case Tiny Tim doesn’t offer enough holiday spirit, the Omaha Community Playhouse is sponsoring a series of gingerbread house parties to make the season brighter.

The parties are scheduled before Sunday afternoon performances of “A Christmas Carol,” the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s redemption.

“A Christmas Carol” returns to the theater on Friday for its 44th season, featuring a magical Victorian world, luscious costumes and festive music. For many Midlanders, it’s a holiday tradition.

Thanks to some wise spirits, Scrooge sees the error of his miserly ways, embraces Christmas and makes it special for his hardworking employee, Bob Cratchit, and his family. The smallest Cratchit, Tim, sums it up nicely: “God bless us, every one.”

The gingerbread parties run from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22. The cost is $15 per house. No more than three people should work on each house. Each dwelling is edible, with graham crackers, icing, sprinkles, a variety of candy and more. The cost does not include a ticket to a performance; they must be purchased separately.

Several special performances are planned in the show’s monthlong run:

  • This Saturday, patrons with vision impairments can check out an audio description headset from the box office.
  • On Dec. 4, the Playhouse will sponsor a sensory-friendly show with the Autism Action Partnership. Dim lights will remain on throughout the performance, sensory kits will be available and there will be designated quiet zones in the lobby.
  • The 6:30 p.m. performance on Dec. 8 will be interpreted in American Sign Language by people who shadow the performers.
  • The show at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 will be translated into Spanish in real time through audio headsets.

For more information on all of these events, go to omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

