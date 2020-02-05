The writer of “A Bronx Tale,” a touring Broadway musical coming next week to the Orpheum Theater, says the show endures because everybody can relate to it.
Chazz Palminteri originally wrote the piece as a semi-autobiographical one-man play about his childhood in the Bronx. When he was a young boy, he witnessed a shooting after two men were fighting over a parking space. When police asked him to identify the shooter, he declined, saying he didn’t know who it was.
That started a friendship between him and the man with the gun, known as Sonny in the play. He started hanging around with the guy and his mob friends, doing favors and odd jobs. His dad opposed the friendship, seeing them as bad influences.
“The saddest thing in life,” his dad told him, “is wasted talent.”
Palminteri, however, didn’t see it as a black-and-white issue. Sonny’s advice to him was the same as his dad’s: graduate from high school, go to college and forge a career.
The one-man show debuted in 1989. Palminteri says it became a hit because people could see themselves in the multifaceted characters: father, son, mom and Sonny.
It’s a morality tale, he said.
He was approached to turn his show into a movie, but turned down people who offered him up to $1 million.
“I was an unknown,” he said. “They didn’t want me to write or act in it.”
That changed after actor Robert de Niro saw it and asked to meet him afterward.
“He said, ‘You should play Sonny and you should write the screenplay because it’s your life,’ ” Palminteri said in a recent phone interview.
The movie version, directed by De Niro, eventually was turned into a musical, also featuring Palminteri. The musical had a dream team behind it: eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken wrote the music, Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony nominee Glenn Slater (“Tangled”) wrote the lyrics, Tony winner Jerry Zaks was the director for the Broadway version, and music executive Tommy Mottola (“Jersey Boys”) was the producer.
Audiences leave “A Bronx Tale” enthusiastic and encouraged, Palminteri said.
“They get extremely inspired about their own lives, and especially the lives of someone they love, children, a sister,” he said. “It’s about how the choices you make will shape your life forever.”
In addition to “A Bronx Tale,” Palminteri has been in several films, including “The Usual Suspects” and “Analyze This.” He also has had a recurring role in television’s “Modern Family” and currently is in “Godfather of Harlem” on Epix.
He’s also writing a musical and a play, and owns “one of the best Italian restaurants in New York City,” he said.
Through it all, he remains connected to the tour of “A Bronx Tale” and proud of what he has accomplished. He says it’s appropriate for kids age 11 and over, and encourages parents to bring them to the show.
“Alfred Hitchcock said there are only three things you can do to an audience: (make them) laugh, cry or scare. (Get) two out of three, and you have a hit. ‘A Bronx Tale’ does all three,” Palminteri said. “You’ll laugh and you’ll cry, guaranteed.”
