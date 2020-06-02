Porky Butts BBQ has temporarily closed because of a potential coronavirus exposure.
Owner Blane Hunter announced the move Tuesday morning on Facebook. He said the restaurant, near 156th Street and West Maple Road, would be closed for the rest of the week.
He decided to cease operations out of caution after learning about the possible exposure. No positive tests are related to the decision, he said.
Hunter did not immediately respond to a reporter's interview request.
