On the slate for next week:
Death metal pioneers Cannibal Corpse will rock The Waiting Room Lounge on Nov. 7. Tickets, $25, at etix.com.
Formerly of Celtic Thunder, singer Keith Harkin will play Reverb Lounge on Nov. 9. Tickets, $35, at etix.com.
Coming all the way from Holland, Clan of Xymox will play The Waiting Room Lounge on Nov. 10. Tickets, $20, at etix.com.
Caamp will released a new album, “By and By,” and now you can hear them live at The Waiting Room Lounge on Nov. 12. Tickets, $20, at etix.com.
It's gonna get crazy when Powerman 5000 and (hed) P.E. play The Royal Grove in Lincoln on Nov. 13. Tickets, $25, at etix.com.
Lana Del Rey is coming to Omaha. The “Summertime Sadness,” “Young and Beautiful” and “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer will perform at the Orpheum Theater on Nov. 13. Tickets to see the Grammy-nominated crooner are available via Ticket Omaha.