...LIGHT SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE COULD CAUSE TRAVEL ISSUES
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF
AN INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Cooper Daringer, right, helps Tyson Le stuff his pack with various hygiene supplies to hand out to people on the streets of Lincoln as the group prepares for a Skate for Change distribution event Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Bay Skatepark.
A group of skateboards give socks, gloves and hygiene kits to homeless individuals around Lincoln on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The distribution event was part of ongoing outreach through Skate for Change.
Andrew Norman, left, and Mike Smith photographed Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Bay in Lincoln, Nebraska, created Rabble Mill when they joined the forces of their respective non-profit organizations, Hear Nebraska and The Bay. They grew up together in Imperial, a town of about 2,000 in southwest Nebraska.
Dallis Merrill rides with a group of skateboards to deliver socks, gloves and hygiene kits to homeless individuals around Lincoln on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. The distribution event was part of ongoing outreach through Skate for Change.
Drew Newlin, center, and Andy Norman, right, skateboard to the Siena Francis House to donate socks to the homeless on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in Omaha, Nebraska. The men are part of Rabble Mill, which looks to provide homeless people with socks. RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bay, a haven for kids who need a place to go, is ‘about inclusivity’
Skate School instructor David Hedges clears a stack of boards Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, as Skate School lessons finish up for the day at the Bay Skatepark.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dallis Merrill pumps to gather speed for a trick on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Bay Skatepark.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dallis Merrill, left, talks with Skatepark Director Matthew Ratliff on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Bay Skatepark.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
