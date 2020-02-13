OPENING

Native Gardens,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., Friday through March 15. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: Start at $36 adults, $18 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 403-553-0800.

Playboy of the Western World,” Brigit St. Brigit Theatre, First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St., Friday through March 1. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $30 general admission, $25 students, seniors 65 and older and military personnel. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.

“Language of Angels,” Creighton University Theatre, Lied Center for the Performing Arts Studio Theatre, 24th and Cass Streets, Wednesday through Feb. 23. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Feb. 22, 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets: $15 general admission, $12 seniors, $5 students. Information: creighton.edu/ccas/fineandperformingarts or 402-280-1448.

“Blood at the Root,” University of Nebraska at Omaha Theatre, Weber Fine Arts Building, 6505 University Drive South, Wednesday through Feb. 22. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets: $16 general admission, UNO students free with MavCard. Information: unomaha.edu/unotheatre or 402-554-7529.

COMING

“The Diary of Anne Frank,” Rose Theater, opens March 28. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

“Once,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens March 28. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

CONTINUING

Howie D4

Howie D performs during "Howie D: Back in the Day," which runs at the Rose Theater through Sunday.

A Bronx Tale,” Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series, Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $32 to $89. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Howie D: Back in the Day,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $25 general admission. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

Mamma Mia! Performing Artists Repertory Theater, 7400 Dodge St. in the Crossroads Mall, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $25 students. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org or 402-706-0778.

Wakey, Wakey,” Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St., through Feb. 23. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 6 p.m. Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

