Maybe you’ve binge-watched everything you ever wanted to see — twice.

Or maybe you’re looking for something local to tide you over until you can go to live theater again.

The Omaha Community Playhouse and Pitch Pizzeria have an offer for you.

A Playhouse performance of “Eminent Domain,” a drama by Omahan Laura Leininger-Campbell, now will be available online.

And Pitch is offering two takeout meals you can eat while you’re watching the play’s premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A link can be found at omahaplayhouse.com.

The world premiere of “Eminent Domain” was in August 2017 at the Playhouse. It’s a riveting and fascinating story of a rural Nebraska family whose members are angrily divided over a proposed pipeline on their land, with a cast that includes some of the top actors in the city.

Campbell had a professional videographer record the show to send to agents and as a souvenir for the actors. Until now, the recording has only been seen privately.

“I am excited to share this story far and wide, and this free livestream seems the best way to do that right now. ‘Eminent Domain’s’ spotlight on family dynamics amid farm struggles is more timely than ever,” Campbell said.

It features original music by her husband, Michael Campbell.

Pitch has two meal options: Baby Kale Salad, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, a Certified Angus Filet with polenta and rainbow carrots, tiramisu and wine, serving two for $100; and pizza, salad and a bottle of wine for $55. You can order now at pitchpizzeria.com.

Pitch also will offer meals when the Playhouse has another online premiere on April 24 for “Recommended Reading for Girls” by local playwright Ellen Struve.