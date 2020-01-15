It’s all about the keyboard at this weekend’s Omaha Symphony MasterWorks concerts.
The program will include Florence Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
Guest pianist Louis Schwizgebel will play the Price and Gershwin pieces in his Omaha Symphony debut. Critics have praised him for his poise, elegance and expressive lyricism, and he was called “a genuine virtuoso” by Fono Forum, a German classical and jazz magazine. He has performed with numerous orchestras, including the Danish National Symphony and the Vienna Symphony.
He has been performing the Price piece with Omaha Symphony music director Thomas Wilkins with a variety of orchestras during the current season. Price became the first African American woman whose work was performed by a major symphony orchestra when the Chicago Symphony played her Symphony No. 1 in 1934. Many of her works were lost when she died in 1953, but interest in her career was revived after a number of her old manuscripts — including the piano concerto — were discovered in her old summer home in 2009.
Xiayin Yang, another guest pianist, will perform the Rachmaninoff piece. She has released several acclaimed recordings, and has performed across the globe in concert venues such as New York’s Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, and with celebrated orchestras such as the Pittsburgh Symphony and the Vienna Chamber Orchestra.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Holland Center’s Kiewit Concert Hall. Tickets, $19 to $109, are available at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.
￼ Betsie Freeman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.