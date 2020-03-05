Penn Station East Coast Subs has opened near 168th Street and West Center Road.
The location is part of a chain that has more than 300 restaurants in 15 states. Ohio delicatessen owner Jeff Osterfeld opened the first location in downtown Cincinnati in 1985 after a visit to Philadelphia, where he ate a Philly cheesesteak and decided it would be a hit with Ohio residents.
In addition to cheesesteaks, the restaurant serves a variety of other sub sandwiches, fresh-cut french fries and hand-squeezed lemonade, as well as wraps and salads.
It’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. You can order online at penn-station.com.
The Omaha location is the first in Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.