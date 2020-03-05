Penn Station East Coast Subs has opened near 168th Street and West Center Road.

The location is part of a chain that has more than 300 restaurants in 15 states. Ohio delicatessen owner Jeff Osterfeld opened the first location in downtown Cincinnati in 1985 after a visit to Philadelphia, where he ate a Philly cheesesteak and decided it would be a hit with Ohio residents.

In addition to cheesesteaks, the restaurant serves a variety of other sub sandwiches, fresh-cut french fries and hand-squeezed lemonade, as well as wraps and salads.

It’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. You can order online at penn-station.com.

The Omaha location is the first in Nebraska.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started