Pasta Amore in Rockbrook Village is celebrating Carnevale this year.

It’s the Italian festival that occurs on the day before Ash Wednesday, also known as Mardi Gras for Cajun and Creole people in Louisiana and elsewhere.

The Omaha restaurant’s festivities will include the crowning of a king and queen, and a large meal: bruschetta, arancini, caponata, fennel orange salad, paccheri bolognese pasta, chicken marsala with wild assorted mushroom and cassatelli sicicliane con ricotta.

Revelry begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with cocktails.

The event is $38 per person, and space is limited. Call 402-391-2585 for reservations. The restaurant is at 11027 Prairie Brook Road.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

