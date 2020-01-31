It’s cold. There’s snow on the ground. The days are short. The nights are long.
Though the world may seem shut down this time of year, the fun in this city and the world at large is still raging bright and hot like those blazing logs in your fireplace.
So treat yourself to some pop culture comfort. We have plenty of options, whether you want to binge Netflix under warm blankets, venture out into the cold world for a concert, heat things up with some good new music or sneak out to the movie theater for some popcorn.
They’re all coming in February.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
Todd Barry
The king of deadpan stand-up will say lots of funny stuff. If you want to know what you’re in for, check out his Netflix special, “Spicy Honey.” See him Feb. 1 at Slowdown.
Post Malone
Pinning down the appeal of this face-tattooed sometimes-rapper, sometimes-singer is tough. But there he is with a boatload of hit songs and legions of fans. See him with Swae Lee and Tyla Jaweh on Feb. 4 at CHI Health Center.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jason Aldean
Late last year, the country star released his ninth album, which was appropriately titled “9.” It was the hitmaker’s seventh No. 1 country album, and he has a total of 31 top-10 country songs. Should make for a decent setlist. See him with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green on Feb. 7 at CHI Health Center.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cody Jinks
This new country singer with an old-school style is one of our absolute favorites, and he’s returning to the area this month with songs from two new albums, “The Wanting” and “After the Fire.” See him with Nikki Lane and Alex Williams on Feb. 7 at Ralston Arena.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
KISS
Full of makeup and pyro and guitar licks, the legendary KISS is coming through Nebraska on its farewell tour again. (We saw them on the tour’s last leg when it came to Omaha, and we have to say
it was pretty dang good.) See the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band on Feb. 25 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zac Brown Band
This “Chicken Fried” country band has brought in a few more pop influences with its latest album, “The Owl,” which included collaborations with pop producers such as Max Martin, Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco and Skrillex. But still expect some strummy, singalong country, especially considering they have eight No. 1 country hits. When they come to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 29 with Amos Lee and Poo Bear, maybe they’ll even play “Colder Weather,” which has a reference to Lincoln.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Justin Bieber, “Changes”
The Biebs is back. The pop star has a new tour, which is coming to Nebraska, as well as a new single,
”Yummy.” The R&B groove has already been streamed hundreds of millions of times. Listen to the album Feb. 14.
Ozzy Osbourne, “Ordinary Man”
Though he recently revealed his fight with Parkinson’s, the Ozzman hopes to tour and is releasing a new album. The
title track features Elton John, and the record features Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. Listen to it Feb. 21.
“Better Call Saul”
We haven’t checked in on the ongoing transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) since Season 4 of this “Breaking Bad” spinoff ended in 2018. Season 5, which kicks off Feb. 23 on AMC, will pick up just after McGill fully embraced his identity as sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
"Birds of Prey"
Subtitled “and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” this movie picks up with Harley (Margot Robbie) several years after the events of “Suicide Squad” and her breakup with the Joker. Harley teams up with Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to combat the Gotham crime lord Black Mask. See it in theaters Feb. 7.
WARNER BROS. PICTURES
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
We’re so happy they delayed this movie’s release. After a lackluster (to put it lightly) response to this movie’s version of iconic blue video game hedgehog Sonic, the film’s producers went back to the drawing board and redid it. Sonic looks awesome now, and we’re excited to see this in theaters on Feb. 14.
PARAMOUNT PICTURES
The 20 best concerts of 2019
Eric Church at CHI Health Center • Jan. 18
The country superstar decided to
kick off his tour, which included two different nights of music in every city, with a pair of shows in Omaha. The two nights showed off Church's impressive and varied catalog.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Johnson at Slowdown • Jan. 29
One of the best guitarists ever slipped into town on a snowy night. Johnson played his Grammy-winning album, "Ah Via Musicom," in its entirety, and he wove through the album's technically complicated melodies with barely any effort. Incredible.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elton John at CHI Health Center • Feb. 12
Sir Elton did more than just a concert when
his farewell tour stopped in Omaha. He did all the songs you know — “Rocket Man” and “Bennie and the Jets” and “Tiny Dancer” and “Philadelphia Freedom” and “Candle in the Wind” — plus told stories about recording old albums, working with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and having songs recorded by Aretha Franklin.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dierks Bentley at CHI Health Center • March 2
That
this show was so good was just a bit unexpected. It started with Bentley beginning the night with his goofy '90s country tribute act, the Hot Country Knights, and ended with a country music party full of hits such as “5-1-5-0,” “What Was I Thinkin’, ” “Sideways” and “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go).
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
KISS at CHI Health Center, March 7 • 2019
Make fun of KISS all you want. They're pure spectacle — fireworks and makeup and lights and flames and whatever. But it's
such good spectacle, enough to secure them — rightfully — a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Better Oblivion Community Center at Slowdown • March 21
Conor Oberst's project with Phoebe Bridgers is dang good. So it was great to see Oberst plan
an Omaha stop for the collaboration, which featured two iconic indie songwriters, their respective catalogs, a few select covers and their wonderful new album.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Justin Timberlake at CHI • March 23
Timberlake was the ultimate ringleader: singing his damn fine pop songs, sure, but also leading a troupe of dancers and a full band, not to mention the more than 16,500 fans smashed into the arena.
The guy is talented.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Laura Jane Grace at O'Leaver's • April 2
Inside tiny O'Leaver's Pub, people packed the floor. They stood on chairs. They crammed in by the bar. All to see a punk icon, Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace. Performing with her solo band, The Devouring Mothers,
she sang songs from her new album, "Bought to Rot," including the hilarious "I Hate Chicago" and the raw "The Apology Song." Then covers of The Replacements' "Androgynous," Camper Van Beethoven's "Take the Skinheads Bowling" and the Mountain Goats' "Amy AKA Spent Gladiator 1." And then, just for fun, a few Against Me! tunes, including "Cavalier Eternal" and "Ache With Me." It ended with a triumphant version of "True Trans Soul Rebel." I'll never forget it. It was easily one of my favorite concerts of all time.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pink at CHI Health Center • May 7
I've seen quite a few pop shows in my time, and Pink is one of the best pop performers I've ever seen.
When she came to Omaha, her concert was almost identical to the one I saw in Lincoln in 2018. But I’d go see it again and again and again. It’s that good.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tool at Pinnacle Bank Arena • May 16
It was a resurgent year for Tool. The band released "Fear Inoculum," its first album in more than a decade. The group toured extensively for the first time in years.
One of its few stops was in Lincoln, and the show was all about the music, letting frontman Maynard James Keenan be shrouded in shadow while the band's intricate heavy-metal-meets-psychedelia vibe was amplified by swirling colors, lasers and intense videos.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Faint at The Waiting Room Lounge • May 25
It wasn't just the club that was abuzz. It was the whole neighborhood. And for good reason:
a can’t-miss concert from one of Omaha’s biggest and best bands. The band churned through its material — fuzzy bass lines, screaming guitar riffs and killer keyboard lines — while fans went absolutely crazy.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cardi B at Pinnacle Bank Arena • July 26
She's the biggest rapper in the world. And
she came to Nebraska. And then Nebraska showed up. It was wild. From when she uttered her first “okurrrrr” (her trilled catchphrase) to when she uttered the final line of “Bodak Yellow” (“I’m a boss, you a worker ... I make bloody moves”), her fans were on their feet screaming and dancing and filling the aisles.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl • July 28
We were visited by the “world’s most awesome band.” At least, that's what they — Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D — call themselves. They think they’re the greatest band in the world, but they’re not. They’re just a couple of guys with acoustic guitars singing rather explicitly about sex and heavy metal and their friendship. And a sold-out Pinewood Bowl was in on the joke and more than ready to sing every word to every inappropriate song.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wu Tang Clan at Stir Cove • Aug. 1
RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and Young Dirty Bastard steadily worked their way through “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," the hip-hop group's debut album. And they all got time to shine. It was something to see them playing one of the most important albums in hip-hop
right there in Iowa.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jason Isbell at Waiting Room Outdoors • Aug. 4
He's one of the best country singers around, and he's not on the country charts. Jason Isbell is a master songwriter who played
a gorgeous outdoor show full of songs about getting over booze, falling in love, getting in fights, thinking about forever, feeling worthy and getting out of town.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maha Music Festival • Aug. 16 & 17
Maha is the work of dozens of volunteers and features a ton of artists and two days of music, but the reason this year's festival sold out and the reason the crowd was buzzing on the final day was Lizzo. The pop and hip-hop star — she is a veritable star now — headlined the fest, and people showed up.
It was a wild night in Omaha.
ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Incubus at Orpheum • Oct. 19
Remember 1999? Incubus does. The alt rockers brought their hit record, "Make Yourself," to
Omaha for a trip through the album, which expertly combined rock and funk and grunge. And fans like me, who listened to that record innumerable times 20 years ago, reacted like if The Beatles reunited and toured "Abbey Road."
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wilco at Orpheum • Nov. 20
We have rock ‘n’ roll bands. We have blues singers. We have folk rockers and country singers and indie rock bands. But there’s only one Wilco, the one band that can be anything and do anything it pleases. Its
career-spanning set in Omaha was memorable.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Slayer at CHI • Nov. 27
One of the legendary metal band's
final concerts was in Omaha, and I can still feel the buzz in my chest. The onslaught of “Raining Blood,” “Born of Fire” and “World Painted Blood" (plus the slate of Phil Anselmo, Ministry and Primus) was punishing. In a good way.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jonas Brothers at CHI • Dec. 4
I'm the last person who though the Jonas Brothers would end up on this list, but it just goes to show how dang good those guys are. Perfect harmonies. Insanely catchy pop songs. A helpful boost from an opening set by Bebe Rexha.
It was great.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.