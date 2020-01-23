20200123_go_theater

David Terrell Green and Olivia Howard perform during a rehearsal for “A Raisin in the Sun,” which runs at the Omaha Community Playhouse through Feb. 9.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

COMING

“Wakey, Wakey,” Blue Barn Theatre, opens Jan. 30. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

“When We Go Away,” Circle Theatre, opens Jan. 30. Information: circletheatreomaha.org or 402-553-4715

Howie D: Back in the Day,” Rose Theater, opens Jan. 31. Information: rosetheater.com or 402-345-4849.

CONTINUING

A Raisin in the Sun,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through Feb. 9. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: Start at $24 adults, $16 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

Murder on the Orient Express,” Bellevue Little Theater, 203 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue, through Feb. 2. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students with ID. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.

