From left, Giovanni Quezada, Alyssa Gonzalez, Dennis Collins and Mary Kelly star in “Native Gardens,” which runs at the Omaha Community Playhouse through March 15.

 COLIN CONCES PHOTOGRAPHY

The Diary of Anne Frank,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., Friday through March 15. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $25 general admission. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

Once,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., Friday through March 22. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $24 to $50 adults, $18 to $25 students, varies by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

“Blood at the Root,” The Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St., Friday through March 8. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and March 6 and 7, 4 p.m. Sunday and March 8. Tickets: Start at $15. Information: u-ca.org or 402-933-3161

Native Gardens,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through March 15. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: Start at $36 adults, $18 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 403-553-0800.

Playboy of the Western World,” Brigit St. Brigit Theatre, First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36th St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $30 general admission, $25 students, seniors 65 and older and military personnel. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

