This year's City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks show at Memorial Park has been canceled. 

Originally scheduled for June 26, the concert has been canceled due to the novel coronavirus. 

This year's performers had been booked but were not yet announced. Event organizers are in discussions with the artists to book them again for next year's concert, which will take place on June 25, 2021. 

"It was heartbreaking decision, but not a difficult one because health and safety come first," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement. "I'm hopeful and excited about next year's concert, when we can celebrate America safely. 

The annual free concert is one of Omaha's most popular events, typically drawing tens of thousands of people to the rolling lawn in central Omaha. Last year's concert featured Chris Isaak and Little Stephen and the Disciples of Soul

The concert and fireworks show dates to 1987 and has been scheduled every year since 1993, though it has been canceled a few times due to weather. 

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more.

