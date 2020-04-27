Zipline Brewing Company is extending a helping hand to service industry workers with Workforce Wednesdays.
Each Wednesday in May, Zipline will provide free growler fills to furloughed bar and restaurant workers at its Omaha and Lincoln locations. The program will run on the honor system, and customers need to provide their own glass growler or buy one from Zipline.
Zipline’s west Omaha beer lounge, at 3808 S. 203rd Plaza, is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Its downtown taproom, at 721 N. 14th St., is temporarily closed.
