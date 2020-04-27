621654 KS-FOODPROWL (copy)

India Red Ale fresh from the tap at Zipline Brewing Company in Lincoln in 2014.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Zipline Brewing Company is extending a helping hand to service industry workers with Workforce Wednesdays.

Each Wednesday in May, Zipline will provide free growler fills to furloughed bar and restaurant workers at its Omaha and Lincoln locations. The program will run on the honor system, and customers need to provide their own glass growler or buy one from Zipline.

Zipline’s west Omaha beer lounge, at 3808 S. 203rd Plaza, is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Its downtown taproom, at 721 N. 14th St., is temporarily closed.

Recent World-Herald nightlife reviews

Trying to find a new go-to bar? Check out some of the latest World-Herald nightlife reviews to find the place that's right for you.

1 of 19

402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email