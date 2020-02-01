A wood-fire pizza place also featuring a trendy self-serve beer taproom is set to open in May in one of the anchor retail spots at Midtown Crossing.

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fire Pizza and Taproom will move into the space formerly occupied by the Della Costa restaurant and, before that, Brix.

The new pizzeria franchise will offer a casual atmosphere in a 4,500-square-foot indoor area, said a spokesperson for the local investor group behind the venture. The restaurant will spill onto an outdoor patio.

The fast-fire pizza concept also will offer freshly made dough, sauce, meat and vegetables. A spokesman for the investor group said the closest Smokin’ Oak pizzeria is in Ames, Iowa.

More than 40 beers are expected to be offered on tap, along with offerings of wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Molly Skold, a Midtown Crossing spokesperson, said the new pizza place will fill about half of the former Della Costa space. She said lease negotiations are underway with a separate entertainment-based retailer that would fill the remainder.

