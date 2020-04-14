20180322_biz_bags_hires

Jerry Gress, left, gets his receipt from Alex Percha at Wohlner’s Grocery & Deli last year. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Wohlner's Grocery and Deli is giving you an opportunity to help your neighbors.

Or to cook a filling, comforting meal for yourself.

The store, in Midtown Crossing, is filling grocery bags with a pound of ground beef, a starch such as rice, dry beans or pasta, canned or fresh vegetables and fruit for at least one meal.

The "Comfort Food Care Packages" are $10. No substitutions are allowed, but you can add items at the regular retail cost.

"It's a nice way to let someone know you're thinking about them, a nice way to say 'I hope you're healthy,'" said Jerry Rambo, assistant store manager.

The bags have been popular with those who have elderly relatives and friends who don't want to leave their homes because they are at higher risk of getting COVID-19.

"People have been coming in for older neighbors," Rambo said, "and then handing (the bags) through their doors."

Others have been buying several packages and donating them to local hunger-relief efforts.

If you order in advance at 402-551-6875, the bags will be ready when you get to Wohlner's. And if you call from the parking lot, an employee will bring your order to your car.

La Vista cafe donates food to health care workers

Jimbo's Diner gave 100 lunches to medical employees at CHI Health Midlands Hospital on Tuesday.

"In these challenging times navigating this pandemic, it's important to come together and support those on the front line," said Todd Ryan, chief operating officer of EHPV Management Group, which represents Jimbo's. The diner is at La Vista Keno on South 84th Street.

The restaurant, which has operated more than 30 years, remains open for takeout.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.



