Social distancing and a well-stocked pantry are normal when you live on a ranch in western Nebraska, Carolyn Semin says.

“You never know when you are going to have a snowstorm or the electricity is going to go out,” she said. “We’re always prepared.”

But life has still changed for her and husband LeRoy, longtime owners of Twisted Willow Ranch northwest of Kilgore.

“It’s named after a lonely tree halfway down our driveway we’re struggling to keep alive,” she said.

She and LeRoy are trying to combine their trips to Valentine instead of making two a week.

And Carolyn Semin has started baking. Cinnamon rolls, bread, cookies, bread pudding, pies and cakes.

“I normally wouldn’t be making all that sweet stuff,” she said. “I feel like doing something, and baking is something I like to do. Goodness, you’d think we’d be as fat as pigs, but it does help to share these goodies.”

She recently came across the recipe for her mom’s caramel pie, something she hadn’t made in a long time because it’s not easy.

It’s an old German recipe that brings back memories of her mother, Gladys Helm. Semin loves that it calls for butter the size of a walnut. She uses two tablespoons.

After she took the pie out of the oven, she posted a picture on Facebook.

“I think it makes other people feel better. We are all getting along fine, we’re eating well,” she said. “If we can still have caramel pie, it’s not that bad.”

Caramel pie

The secret to this pie is getting the sugar caramelized just right. Good luck.

1¼ cup sugar, divided

1 cup boiling water

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 large eggs, separate yolks from whites and set each aside

Take 1/4 cup sugar and caramelize in a metal skillet. Be careful. The sugar browns fast and will burn.

Keep stirring sugar with a wooden spoon as it melts and begins to change color. When it is a nice caramel color, take off the stove and add 1 cup boiling water. Stir until mixed. Mix 1 cup sugar with flour. Add milk, sugar/flour mixture, butter and vanilla to caramel mixture. Cook until it begins to thicken (it won’t be really thick), and then slowly add, while stirring, about 1/4 cup of this mixture to the beaten egg yolks. (If you add the egg yolks to the large mixture, they will cook.)

Add egg yolk mixture slowly to pan, stirring as you add it. Put the mixture back on the stove and cook until thickened. It will not be really thick, but be sure to cook long enough. Pour into a baked pie shell and allow to sit while you prepare meringue made from the 3 eggs whites. Top with meringue and bake at 400 degrees until meringue is golden brown. The pie must cool completely to soft set and if not eaten the same day, should be refrigerated.