Holiday-themed M&M’s are hardly a new trend. The bite-sized candy has put out a pumpkin spice variety for Halloween, a white strawberry shortcake variety for Valentine’s Day and pastel-colored (but regularly flavored) candies for Easter.

Among the offerings during this year’s holiday season are Hot Cocoa M&M’s. (There are also a mint chocolate and peppermint varieties, but those are far too divisive of flavors to bring into my household.) Per the bag, the Hot Cocoa M&M’s are milk chocolate with a white chocolate marshmallow-flavored center. And they deliver on that promise.

The Hot Cocoa M&M’s are a bit thicker than standard M&M’s — I’d say they’re roughly in line with peanut butter M&M’s, size-wise. But rather than a creamy center, these ones have a harder white chocolate center; the consistency reminded me of cereal marshmallows, which is a good thing.

Also good: That center really tastes like marshmallow. A lot. These M&M’s are basically chocolate-covered marshmallows with a candy shell. It’s taken a lot of willpower to not immediately devour this bag.

One downside: The Hot Cocoa M&M’s are available exclusively at Target. You may have to go out of your way to get a bag if you don’t normally shop there, but I’d say it’s worth it.

402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com

