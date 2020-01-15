You've seen the commercials.
Taco Bell's Nachos Party Pack is here. And it's huge. Weighing in with more than 2,000 calories and labeled with a "sodium warning" on T-Bell's website, this is one impressive nacho boat.
We absolutely had to try one.
Coming with chips, beef, cheese sauce, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos and reduced fat(!) sour cream, this thing is a monstrosity.
(For 25 cents to 55 cents each, you can add on pretty much any other Taco Bell ingredient including cheese, Fritos, lettuce, tomatoes or chipotle sauce.)
It's also, honestly, pretty dang good. The price, $9.99 before add-ons, is also appetizing.
We ordered one at a local Taco Bell the other day, and it took about three minutes from ordering to having it in our hands. Thanks to the pickled jalapenos, you can smell it from a mile away. Once you open up the 2-foot-long cardboard container housing the thing, it's even more appetizing.
If you've ever had a Nachos Bell Grande from Taco Bell, this is much like that. But bigger and with a few more ingredients. And though much fast food looks horrible when you open up the container, at least compared to the perfectly orchestrated advertising photos, the Nachos Party Pack looked amazing.
We absolutely recommend sharing this thing with a friend. Between the calorie count, the sodium (3,640 mg) and the fiber (41 g), you would be ill-advised to tackle it on your own and, considering the sheer amount of food, it would be nearly impossible.
But if you're making a Taco Bell run with your family or grabbing some last-minute food for a party? The Nachos Party Pack is just as advertised.
The 40+ coolest things coming in 2020
“The Good Place,” Thursday
The afterlife-set comedy returns for its final run of episodes, with nothing less than the fate of humanity hanging in the balance. Those are some pretty forking serious stakes ahead of the show’s two-part finale, scheduled to air Jan. 30.
NBC
“BoJack Horseman,” Jan. 31
The incredibly funny and often incredibly depressing series about a self-destructive horseman will release its final eight episodes on Netflix. As much as we’d like a happy ending for the former “Horsin’ Around” star, it’s probably not in the cards.
NETFLIX
Todd Barry, Feb. 1 at Slowdown
The king of deadpan stand-up will say lots of funny stuff. If you want to know what you’re in for, check out his Netflix special, “Spicy Honey.”
Post Malone, Feb. 4 at CHI Health Center
Pinning down the appeal of this face-tattooed sometimes-rapper, sometimes-singer is tough.
But there he is with a boatload of hit songs and legions of fans.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jason Aldean, Feb. 7 at CHI Health Center
Late last year, the country star released his ninth album, which was appropriately titled “9.” It was the hitmaker’s seventh No. 1 country album, and he has a total of 31 top-10 country songs.
Should make for a decent set list.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hoff Arts and Cultural Center opening, Feb. 22
Tenants such as the Chanticleer Community Theater, American Midwest Ballet and the Kitchen Council have been moving into this part-new, part-refurbished space in Council Bluffs since the new year, and a grand-opening gala is set for the end of next month.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
“Better Call Saul,” Feb. 23
We haven’t checked in on the ongoing transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) since Season 4 of this “Breaking Bad” spinoff ended in 2018. Season 5 will pick up just after McGill fully embraced his identity as sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman.
AMC
Blackstone Corner food hall, spring
We’re eagerly waiting to see what restaurants will join Infusion Brewery in the retail space of the
new apartment building at 36th and Farnam Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
DaBaby, March 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
After a breakout year that included a No. 1 album and several top-10 singles such as “Suge” and “Baby,”
DaBaby is coming to Nebraska.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Blake Shelton, March 12 at CHI Health Center
Though country balladeer and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton will
top the lineup, the opening acts pack their own punch. This show will include The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Doom Eternal,” March 20
If you have a hard time differentiating the many first-person shooters, we don’t blame you. “Doom” is the one full of demons and gore and horror, and it was rebooted a few years ago. This sequel has more guns, more demons and more weapons, as well as a game mode where you can play as a demon and attack the hero.
BETHESDA
“Mulan,” March 27
Another live-action remake from Disney, “Mulan” more or less follows the same story as the 1998 animated flick: To keep her aging father from having to serve in the Chinese army, Mulan (Yifei Liu, pictured) disguises herself as a man and takes his place.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Billie Eilish, March 29 at CHI Health Center
Only 18,
Billie Eilish already has six Grammy nominations, four platinum singles and a whole bunch of hit singles.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alice Cooper, April 7 at Orpheum Theater
“No More Mr. Nice Guy.” “I’m Eighteen.” “Poison.” “School’s Out.” All of Cooper’s best songs will be on display when
he comes back to Omaha.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beach Slang, April 7 at Slowdown
When it came time for James Alex to make a new album, he turned to one of his biggest influences: The Replacements’ Tommy Stinson. The result is “The Dead Bang of Heartbreak City.
KEVIN COFFEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
“No Time to Die,” April 10
Daniel Craig is back for his fifth tour as James Bond. This time, everyone’s favorite British secret agent has retired, but he gets pulled back in for one special job where he’ll face off against an adversary played by Rami Malek.
“The Lion King,” April 15-May 10 at Orpheum Theater
Puppetry, beautiful music and an enthralling story will charm a whole new generation in this
touring Broadway show.
DEEN VAN MEER
“Cyberpunk 2077,” April 16
First announced all the way back in 2012, this first-person RPG comes from the company behind the critically acclaimed “Witcher” series of games. And it prominently features a character modeled after and voiced by Keanu Reeves, which is a definite plus.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dan + Shay, April 18 at CHI Health Center
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have big hits on their hands, such as “Tequila,” and their collaboration with Justin Bieber (of all people) led to the No. 1 single “10,000 Hours.”
“Black Widow,” May 1
Set in the past, the film follows Scarlett Johansson’s Russian super spy in a story showing how she became the Black Widow.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Marvel’s Avengers,” May 15
Amid all those 20-some Marvel movies, we haven’t seen a major Avengers game. But, finally, we’re getting this one, which features Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, Hank Pym and Hawkeye. And the plot revolves around Ms. Marvel trying to reunite the disbanded Avengers.
ZADE ROSENTHAL
“The Color Purple,” May 29-June 28, Omaha Community Playhouse
What’s not to love about a stage musical based on Steven Spielberg’s amazing movie, from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book about a poor black woman who finds herself after enduring extreme domestic violence?
“Wonder Woman 1984,” June 5
A sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” which took place in 1918, this installment fast-forwards to the glorious ’80s, where she faces powerful businessman Maxwell Lord as well as her archnemesis, Cheetah.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Darius Rucker, June 11 at Stir Cove
Will he sing his solo songs? Will he sing Hootie songs? Expect both when the “Hold My Hand” and “Wagon Wheel” singer
shows up in town.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Top Gun: Maverick,” June 26
In this era of wholly unnecessary sequels, we have this one, where Tom Cruise is back flying fighter jets as Maverick for some reason. But damn if we aren’t really excited to see Cruise stand at the edge of an aircraft carrier again.
PARAMOUNT PICTURES
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” July 10
A direct sequel to the 1980s “Ghostbusters” movies, this one stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and “Stranger Things” kid Finn Wolfhard, with Jason Reitman (son of “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman) directing.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
“Tenet,” July 17
Even with a recently released trailer, it’s still not clear what Christopher Nolan’s latest movie is actually about. (Time travel, maybe?) But it’s a Christopher Nolan movie starring John David Washington, pictured, and that should be enough to get you in the theater.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Maha Music Festival, August
We don’t know who is playing. We don’t know when, exactly, it’s actually happening. But we do know the music festival is returning, and we’re happy about that.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maroon 5, Aug. 6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
With “Girls Like You,” “Moves Like Jagger,” “Sugar,” “She Will Be Loved” and “Harder to Breathe,” the band has become a major force in pop music. They’ve earned three Grammy Awards and headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
They’re coming back to guitarist James Valentine’s hometown of Lincoln, and they’re bringing Meghan Trainor as an opener.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” Aug. 21
Be excellent to each other. The clueless duo returns just as Keanu Reeves — Ted “Theodore” Logan himself — is experiencing a cultural revival. Alex Winter, who’s not experiencing a cultural revival, also returns as Bill S. Preston, Esq.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Black Crowes, Aug. 28 at CHI Health Center
After several years broken up, The Black Crowes are back together and
headed on the road to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their hit 1990 album, “Shake Your Money Maker,” which includes hit songs such as “Jealous Again,” “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels.”
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“The Eternals,” Nov. 6
The Marvel Cinematic Universe will branch into new territory with this film about an immortal alien race that protects Earth. If that doesn’t grab you, maybe the all-star cast will. It includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” Nov. 20
None of the recent “Godzilla” or “King Kong” movies have been all that great, but that won’t stop us from getting excited about this one. It’s hard to completely screw up a movie about giant monsters fighting other giant monsters, though it’s happened before.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Dune,” Dec. 18
Denis Villeneuve, pictured, directed two of the best sci-fi films of the 2010s, “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Now he’ll tackle Frank Herbert’s epic novel, and will hopefully fare better than David Lynch did with his adaptation. The spice must flow!
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Coming 2 America,” Dec. 18
Eddie Murphy’s having a bit of a moment right now, on the heels of “Dolemite Is My Name” and his recent “SNL” hosting gig. Hopefully, he can keep it going with this three-decades-later sequel to one of the funniest movies ever made.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” TBA, but expected late 2020
Disney Plus already had a successful transition from big screen to small screen with the “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.” Now, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gets its first true TV tie-in (sorry, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) with this series, which follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in the aftermath of “Avengers: Endgame.” Another MCU series, “WandaVision,” is also expected in late 2020 or early 2021.
MARVEL STUDIOS
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, TBA
Is it that time already? Guess so. Both PlayStation and Xbox will release new game consoles sometime near the holidays. Both promise powerful hardware and 4K gaming. Not bad.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Halo: Infinite,” TBA
Master Chief is back. The protagonist of the “Halo” franchise will once again lead the fight in this story, which continues from “Halo 5: Guardians.”
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Godfall,” TBA
This fantasy action game sure does look pretty, and it should, considering it’s developed with the next generation of game consoles in mind.
GEARBOX
“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” sequel, TBA
This is a bit of a cheat, since there’s no guarantee the game will come out in 2020. Few details about the game are known so far, but the first “Breath of the Wild” was maybe the best game of the 2010s — and one of the best ever — so this one should be worth the wait.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
“Lovecraft Country,” TBA
This HBO series, which counts Jordan Peele, pictured, and J.J. Abrams among its executive producers, combines 1950s America, racism and eldritch monsters. A weird mash-up, maybe, but one that should be worth checking out, given the talent involved.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hurts Donuts, TBA
The wildly popular purveyor of pastries like the Fruity Pebble doughnut is coming to Omaha sometime,
according to a World-Herald story from March 2019. Could 2020 be the year? We sure hope so.
KELSEY STEWART/THE WORLD-HERALD
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.