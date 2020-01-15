20200115_liv_nachos_zl1

The Nachos Party Pack from Taco Bell features over 2,000 calories of cheese and beef covered chips.

You've seen the commercials. 

Taco Bell's Nachos Party Pack is here. And it's huge. Weighing in with more than 2,000 calories and labeled with a "sodium warning" on T-Bell's website, this is one impressive nacho boat. 

We absolutely had to try one. 

Coming with chips, beef, cheese sauce, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos and reduced fat(!) sour cream, this thing is a monstrosity.

(For 25 cents to 55 cents each, you can add on pretty much any other Taco Bell ingredient including cheese, Fritos, lettuce, tomatoes or chipotle sauce.)

It's also, honestly, pretty dang good. The price, $9.99 before add-ons, is also appetizing. 

We ordered one at a local Taco Bell the other day, and it took about three minutes from ordering to having it in our hands. Thanks to the pickled jalapenos, you can smell it from a mile away. Once you open up the 2-foot-long cardboard container housing the thing, it's even more appetizing.

If you've ever had a Nachos Bell Grande from Taco Bell, this is much like that. But bigger and with a few more ingredients. And though much fast food looks horrible when you open up the container, at least compared to the perfectly orchestrated advertising photos, the Nachos Party Pack looked amazing.

We absolutely recommend sharing this thing with a friend. Between the calorie count, the sodium (3,640 mg) and the fiber (41 g), you would be ill-advised to tackle it on your own and, considering the sheer amount of food, it would be nearly impossible. 

But if you're making a Taco Bell run with your family or grabbing some last-minute food for a party? The Nachos Party Pack is just as advertised. 

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

