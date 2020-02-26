Two chefs from restaurants in Benson have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Award.

Benjamin Maides of Au Courant Regional Kitchen and David Utterback of Yoshitomo were named among 20 others in the best chef category in the Midwest division, which includes Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The award is presented in 12 categories, including best new restaurant, outstanding baker, outstanding restaurateur and rising star chef of the year. The best chef category includes 12 regions. 

The full list of semifinalists is available at jamesbeard.org.

The list of nominees will be narrowed to the finalists on March 25. The awards will be handed out May 4 in Chicago. 

Utterback opened Yoshitomo in 2017 and has brought guests such as renowned sushi chef Hiro Sato to his restaurant. 

Maides opened Au Courant in 2016, and he regularly rotates the menu. 

