Village Inn restaurants at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway and 78th and Dodge Streets have closed.
Voicemail recordings at both locations say they have gone out of business and direct callers to the Village Inn website. A “for sale” sign is posted at the 72nd Street property.
The restaurant’s parent company, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. The Village Inn near 44th and Dodge Streets closed at that time, along with 33 others. That number includes outlets of Bakers Square, a casual dining chain that’s not in Nebraska.
Court filings at the time showed that another 17 Village Inn or Bakers Square restaurants had closed in the past two years, including a Lincoln Village Inn.
The Village Inn website still lists nine restaurants in the Omaha area.
