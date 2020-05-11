20200130_new_villageinn_pic_cm003 (copy)

Two more Village Inn restaurants in Omaha have closed. Their parent company, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Village Inn restaurants at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, 78th and Dodge Streets and 90th and Maple Streets have closed.

Voicemail recordings at each location say they have gone out of business and direct callers to the Village Inn website. For-sale signs are posted.

The restaurant’s parent company, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January. The Village Inn near 44th and Dodge Streets closed at that time, along with 33 others. That number includes outlets of Bakers Square, a casual dining chain that’s not in Nebraska.

Court filings at the time showed that another 17 Village Inn or Bakers Square restaurants had closed in the past two years, including a Lincoln Village Inn.

The Village Inn website still lists nine restaurants in the Omaha area.

This story was updated on May 20, 2020

Omaha Dines: Here are the city’s 38 essential restaurants



elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email