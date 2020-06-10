Chipotle GMO

Chipotle is normally known for its takeout and dine-in options, but a newly opened location in Omaha has a drive-thru lane.

The new Chipotle Mexican Grill at 315 N. Saddle Creek Road is the chain’s first outlet in Nebraska to have a drive-thru pickup lane.

By using the drive-thru, called Chipotlane, customers can pick up online orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant also offers takeout, delivery and limited seating in its dining room following Nebraska safety protocols.

Chipotle is known for its custom-made burritos. The company recently launched a “Complete Customization” app so diners who order digitally can get exactly what they want.

The new location is open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily and is still hiring workers.

