Longtime Omaha staple The Dundee Dell will close this month.
Known for its fish and chips and an extensive collection of Scotch, the bar and restaurant was a landmark for Omaha eaters and drinkers. It also hosted its share of famous faces including Bono of U2.
"In the last few months, a lot has changed in our world, country, state, city, and our own lives. Certain things that we knew as normal and could count on like clockwork are now vastly different from the way they had been previously," owner Greg Lindberg wrote on Facebook. "We hope that you too will carry many fond memories of your experiences with us, and we certainly hope you will stop by over the next few weeks to say goodbye and indulge in your favorite drink, sandwich, or a bag of fish & chips."
Some customers thanked the Dell staff on social media.
"It was always one of Omaha's truly great spots," one commenter said.
Others shared some of their favorite memories of the bar and grill.
One said the Dell was a place they knew they could visit for an escape. Another patron said she had been planning a trip back to Nebraska to have the restaurant's signature fish and chips meal again.
The Dell will have several specials over the next few weeks as part of its farewell.
"The Dundee Dell was established in 1920 by John Herzoff as the Dundee Delicatessen in a converted one car garage on 50th Street just north of Dodge Street," according to the Dell's website. The restaurant soon moved to 4964 Dodge Street, and it was granted a liquor license and renamed the Dundee Dell in 1934.
It remained at that location until 2000 when the adjacent Dundee Theater was renovated. It moved to its current location at 5007 Underwood Avenue in the heart of Dundee.
The restaurant was purchased by Lindberg, the founder of Absolutely Fresh Seafood, in 2016.
"After our final day, we hope that all of you will continue to support many of the other local restaurants and bars around Omaha during these difficult times and beyond as they will certainly appreciate your support as much as we have," Lindberg said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
