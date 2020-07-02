20200701_liv_ted&wallys

Taste of New Orleans chef and co-owner Lee Franklin fries catfish in his food truck in 2015. Taste of New Orleans will soon have a bricks-and-mortar restaurant at the Benson location of the Ted & Wally's ice cream parlor.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

A bit of Cajun flavor is headed to the Benson area.

Starting Friday, the Ted & Wally's location in Benson will begin sharing its restaurant space with Taste of New Orleans, a food truck specializing in Cajun cooking.

“We are thrilled they will be bringing authentic Cajun food to the neighborhood,” Ted & Wally's co-owner Jeannie Pittack said in a Facebook post.

The ice cream shop at 6023 Maple St. previously shared its space with Localmotive and, most recently, Big Green Q.

Even with its bricks-and-mortar location at Ted & Wally's, Taste of New Orleans will continue operating its food truck.

Taste of New Orleans was started in 2013 by Montoya Jackson and New Orleans native Lee Franklin, who moved to Omaha after Hurricane Katrina. Its menu includes fried catfish, oysters, shrimp, po' boys, tacos and vegetarian options.

Here are Omaha's 38 essential restaurants

402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email