Nikki Andrus of Omaha holds her toasted ravioli from La Casa’s at Taste of Omaha in 2019.

 ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD

You’ll have to wait until summer to sink your teeth into Omaha.

The annual Taste of Omaha food festival has been rescheduled because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set for May 29-31, the event is now planned for Aug. 14-16 at Elmwood Park, director Mike Mancuso announced Thursday.

Mancuso said in a press release that he would continue to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and work with local and state officials. He said that if circumstances require another change, he will inform the public through the Taste of Omaha website and social media.

The press release said the festival will be held at Elmwood Park until Omaha’s riverfront redevelopment is complete.

The festival seeks to showcase restaurant food and provide entertainment such as music, cooking demonstrations, amusement rides for children and animal and bird displays.

Mancuso said free parking will be available in parking garages and lots on the University of Nebraska at Omaha main campus. Free parking will also be offered on the UNO Scott Campus (also known as the south campus), and a free shuttle will run to and from Taste of Omaha.

Mancuso said this will be the 23rd Taste of Omaha.

