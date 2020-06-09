It feels like summer, and that makes me yearn to take a trip.

A drive across the Omaha area won’t replace travel to Europe or Asia or even another region of the U.S. But at least we’ll end up with some exotic cuisine for Takeout Tuesday.

Here are some suggestions from east to west.

A charcuterie platter at Rathskeller Bier Haus has  German salami, corned beef and hard cheese.

Rathskeller Bier Haus, 45th and Farnam Streets. This one is new to me; however, I had to include it in this week’s Takeout Tuesday. It’s full of innovative German-inspired bar food: kettle chips with toppings such as corned beef, cheese and sauerkraut and Russian dressing for appetizers; lots of different wursts with fun flavors and meats such as bison and wild boar (my Louisiana-born husband must have the alligator and chicken andouille wurst) and sides such as hot German potato salad with prosciutto on top and spaetzle smothered in beer cheese sauce.

Ahmad's Persian Cuisine is owned by Ahmad Nazar.

Ahmad’s Persian Cuisine, 46th and Dodge Streets. This popular restaurant just reopened in a new location after being closed since January. I can’t wait to have one of its kabobs again, either pork or chicken marinated in saffron, lime and 12 Persian spices and perfectly grilled, with the searing to prove it. Add some hummus or dolmeh (cabbage leaves stuffed with ground beef, veggies and rice in a tomato sauce) and you’ll be remembering all those meals at the former location in the Old Market. And that’s good.

Fernando's at 76th and Pacific serves a variety of Mexican dishes. 

Fernando’s, near 76th and Pacific Streets. My favorite dish at this longtime Omaha Mexican restaurant is super simple and exquisitely gooey. Who needs meat when cheese enchiladas are so good? Well, I guess I do, because I also love the beef tacos on flour shells, carne asada, chicken enchiladas and a number of other dishes for carnivores. And the pico de gallo is among the best I’ve ever tasted. I often buy the salsa at Hy-Vee to eat at home.

Swartz's Delicatessen in Countryside Village near 87th & Pacific Streets in Omaha.

Swartz’s, 87th and Pacific Streets in Countryside Village. I can walk here in about five minutes from my house, and, aside from the fact that I’m walking past single-family houses and a church, it still seems like New York City when I get to this Jewish delicatessen. My husband and I love it. The pastrami sandwiches are stuffed with so much meat and other goodies that you don’t need sides. We get them anyway, because the latkes and matzo ball soup are amazing. We frequently go there for lunch after holy day Masses at Christ the King across the street. How’s that for a cultural adventure?

Some offerings from Thai Pepper, 631 N. 114th St. Appetizers include summer rolls, golden flower, Chiang Mai dinner (one of the restaurant's specialties), ginger chicken, sticky rice and sweet rice with mango.

Thai Pepper, 114th Street and West Dodge Road. This is one of the oldest Thai places in Omaha, and I rely on it for my favorite dishes. Here’s my go-to meal: fried Thai spring rolls (crispy with a great honey chili sauce) and chicken satay appetizers; Thai hot and sour soup (better than Chinese hot and sour), Thai pasta with chicken curry; pineapple rice, full of chicken, shrimp and other good things. Is that a lot of food? Yes, but there are two of us and we love leftovers. Is it tasty? You bet.

