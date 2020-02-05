kit kat two

Kit Kat Duos have dark chocolate and mint chocolate over crisp wafers.

 BETSIE FREEMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Have you ever wished Andes mints were bigger? Like the size of a Kit Kat bar?

Your wish has been granted. Kit Kat Duos are in stores near you.

We tried one recently, and here’s our verdict: It’s hard to imagine anything improving a Kit Kat bar. These don’t. But they’re just as good.

The bars have four segments, just like traditional Kit Kats. They also have the requisite wafers in the middle.

But a layer of dark chocolate, covered by a layer of light green mint chocolate, replaces the milk chocolate on the candy bars. It’s just like eating a large, crispy Andes. Delightful.

They would be perfect with a cup of coffee or, if you’re a chocoholic, a cup of hot cocoa.

In addition to Duos and the original bars, Kit Kat’s other flavors in the United States are dark chocolate, white chocolate and strawberry. Duos are easily my second favorite behind the familiar variety — which, by the way, is my favorite candy bar anywhere.

Japan, on the other hand, has scores of flavors, from the plausible to the questionable.

I’m pretty sure I won’t be trying green tea or wasabi Kit Kats anytime soon. (Yes, those are actual flavors.) But I’d buy Duos again in a minute.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city’s 38 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started