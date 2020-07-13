Three Happiness Express restaurant at 51st and Leavenworth Streets now is scheduled to reopen in August, according to an update on Twitter.
Construction on its dining room and kitchen is delayed because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Asian eatery was damaged in a fire Jan. 29. The fire occurred after one of the owners fell asleep while heating water to cook stock at 5 a.m.
No one was injured in the blaze. The owners decided to remodel the space after the fire.
