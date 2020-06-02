20200222_liv_porkybutts_pic_cm002 (copy)

Porky Butts, on North 156th, is closed for the rest of the week.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Porky Butts BBQ has temporarily closed because of a potential coronavirus exposure.

Owner Blane Hunter announced the move Tuesday morning on Facebook. He said the restaurant, near 156th Street and West Maple Road, would be closed for the rest of the week.

He decided to cease operations out of caution after learning about the possible exposure. No positive tests are related to the decision, he said.

Hunter did not immediately respond to a reporter’s interview request.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

