A new owner plans to reopen Julio’s in the near future, according to the Omaha restaurant’s Facebook page.
The Facebook post says a longtime customer of the Tex-Mex cafe purchased the Julio's brand and recipes to create “a new and improved” establishment.
Owner David Mainelli announced two weeks ago that he was permanently closing the restaurant near 123rd Street and West Center Road. The reopening news was posted on Wednesday.
At one time, the business had 11 locations in Omaha, Lincoln and Des Moines but was down to one when it ceased operations. It started in downtown Omaha in 1977.
Mainelli was offering takeout only at the end of Julio’s run. He said the coronavirus pandemic was his final straw in an industry that’s challenging even in good times.
The Facebook post said no other information on the reopening was available but urged people to check back for updates. Mainelli did not immediately return a call on Thursday.
