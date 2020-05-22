We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Flatiron Cafe in downtown Omaha has closed for good.

Owner Kathleen Jamrozy said she told her staff Thursday that the restaurant wouldn’t return after the coronavirus pandemic. It was in the historic triangular Flatiron Building near 17th Street and St. Marys Avenue for 24 years.

Jamrozy and the staff were cleaning out the building on Friday.

The restaurant was known for its sumptuous menu, rich ingredients and fine service.

“I tried to see a path forward for us,” Jamrozy said, but she knew the restaurant was as much an experience as it was a place to buy food and she couldn’t see it thriving in the current environment.

She said she considered offering takeout or curbside dining but rejected that idea because the 100-plus-year-old dining room and attentive wait staff was an essential part of dining at the Flatiron.

“It wouldn’t work as a curbside (restaurant) or (with) waiters in protective gear,” she said.

In addition, she said, the profit margin in fine dining is slim and she was afraid the coronavirus pandemic would be prolonged. The restaurant’s last day was March 14. It was closed for a few days in early March to install new carpeting and otherwise "freshen" the dining room.

She has six months left on the building’s lease and is hoping to sell the business, which had one of the best years in its history in 2019.

“It’s pandemic priced,” she said. “Maybe someone who knows the beautiful space and understands that there is real value in the name and place (could buy it). If they can ride out the storm, it would be worth it.”

She said she is offering refunds to people who have gift certificates.

In December 1995, she sent invitations to a grand-opening party. The invitations had a black-and-white photo she had taken of the building.

“I didn’t know if anybody was going to come,” she said. “But it was as if nothing else in the city was going on that night.”

She said she appreciates all the people who supported her that day and throughout the restaurant’s tenure.

“It makes me sad that we can’t bookend that with a beautiful going-away party to say thank you to the community,” she said.

