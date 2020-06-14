Omaha’s Blackstone district is poised to get its first rooftop bar.
People walking along Farnam Street near 39th can’t miss it — the new Little Ricky’s bar has a life-size horse statue standing on the roof.
The bar, slated to open in early July, is named after a friend of the owners, who had a racehorse also named Ricky, said managing partner Philip Shaffart.
Shaffart said Little Ricky's is the first rooftop bar on the Blackstone commercial strip. He said patrons will be able to order food from a new Cheeseburgers place also soon to open in the district.
Cheeseburgers is expected to open in mid-July at 4007 Farnam St. in a former sandwich shop. It will offer sit-in dining and take out.
At a glance: 11 key developments around the Omaha metro area
Heartwood Preserve
192 Street & West Dodge Road
Downtown ‘districts’
Blackstone area of midtown Omaha
La Vista City Centre
Data center central
Riverfront
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center
Topgolf pocket
South Omaha
Ames Plaza
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.