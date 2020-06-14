20200614_biz_littlerickys

Little Ricky’s is a rooftop bar opening in the Blackstone District.

Omaha’s Blackstone district is poised to get its first rooftop bar.

People walking along Farnam Street near 39th can’t miss it — the new Little Ricky’s bar has a life-size horse statue standing on the roof.

The bar, slated to open in early July, is named after a friend of the owners, who had a racehorse also named Ricky, said managing partner Philip Shaffart.

Shaffart said Little Ricky's is the first rooftop bar on the Blackstone commercial strip. He said patrons will be able to order food from a new Cheeseburgers place also soon to open in the district.

Cheeseburgers is expected to open in mid-July at 4007 Farnam St. in a former sandwich shop. It will offer sit-in dining and take out.

