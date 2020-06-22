Tex-Mex restaurant Julio's announced Monday that it has closed for good.

"This decision was difficult, but the right one," read a post on the restaurant's Facebook page. "Seasons come and go, and Julio's has been through over 40 years of them."

Julio's had been operating as a takeout-only restaurant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant was located near 123rd Street and West Center Road. It  once had several Omaha locations — including one in the Old Market that closed in 2015 — as well as outlets in Lincoln and Des Moines.

