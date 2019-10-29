Dante Pizza

The margarita pizza is available at Dante.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Dante Pizzeria Napoletana has been named Independent Pizzeria of the Year by Pizza Today magazine.

Chef and owner Nick Strawhecker said writers from the monthly industry publication were in Omaha this summer to shadow him on the job at Dante and Forno, Strawhecker's restaurant in the Blackstone District.

A story in the magazine cited Strawhecker's innovation, use of local ingredients and mentoring work with young chefs and other food service personnel as reasons for the honor.

Dante, which opened in December 2009, serves pizza that has been certified as authentic Neapolitan style by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. To earn that designation, chefs must use San Marzano tomatoes and fresh buffalo or cow milk mozzarella, among other criteria. Dante cooks its pizzas in a wood-burning oven at about 800 degrees.

To read the entire story about Strawhecker and Dante, go to pizzatoday.com.

