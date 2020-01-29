RJ-RESTAURANTS.66389

The Village Inn restaurant located near 44th and Dodge Streets has closed following a declaration of bankruptcy this week by the breakfast chain's parent company.

One of Omaha's Village Inn restaurants has closed following a declaration of bankruptcy this week by the breakfast chain's parent company.

The restaurant, located near 44th and Dodge Streets, did not appear to be open Wednesday. A call to the store went to an automated message stating that the location is no longer open.

The Omaha location was one of 33 restaurants closed by American Blue Ribbon Holdings, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.

Several Village Inn restaurants remain open in the Omaha metro area and Lincoln.

The Village Inn off Dodge had been there for several decades. The World-Herald in 2017 chronicled the life of a waitress who had served tables at the restaurant for 45 years.

