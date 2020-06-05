Farmers markets

>> The Omaha Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 11. You can find more information and links to shop online at its website.

>> The Village Pointe Farmers Market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 3. You can find more information on its Facebook page.