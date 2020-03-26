Wife Marni was celebrating her 45th birthday and Joe Heydt wasn’t going to let coronavirus ruin their birthday-anniversary tradition of enjoying a progressive dinner.

So he plotted a different version. A plan of capers, he called it.

He hustled Marni away from her home office at 4:30 p.m. and out to their pickup, where Marni noticed a table and chairs from their business, Racquet Corner Omaha, in the truck bed.

“I just laughed,’’ she said. “I had joked with Joe that we would figure out a way to do it.’’’

First stop was Creighton University, where they enjoyed antipasto from a little spot that overlooks the city.

Then Joe headed down to the Old Market and parked in front of Le Bouillon, one of their favorite restaurants. They climbed into the truck bed, where he whipped out flowers, napkins, silverware and water glasses.

“I paid the meter,’’ Marni wanted to note.

Le Bouillon staff brought out dinner in takeout boxes. The menu included roasted cauliflower for starters, a specialty falafel for Marni and a shrimp roll for Joe.

“It was perfect,’’ the Heydts said.

Joe likes long leisurely dinners but this surpassed anything they'd ever experienced. Everyone who happened to drive or walk by their al fresco dinner wanted to say hello or snap a picture.

One motorist passed them, stopped his car, backed up, and pulled into a nearby parking space to take a photo.

“I didn’t think it was that good of an idea,’’ Joe said. “It kind of blew up that way. We ended up talking to so many people.’’

So many that they never made it to Joe’s third spot for dessert — land in Bellevue where they hope to build a house. But that was OK. They took the cake from Hardy Coffee home to enjoy with a special cocktail made by Joe.

Marni is calling it her happy crappy coronavirus birthday.

They love that their night out has resonated so much with the community. Joe is keeping the shop open for that one person who might stop by and want a racquet strung, and their progressive dinner was a way to support other small businesses like their own.

“Everything is hard right now,’’ Marni said. “So anything fun is good.’’

And what did she get as a present? The couple, who have owned the shop and been married for 17 years, both laughed.

“We’re beyond the present part,’’ Joe said.