It’s a weird week for Takeout Tuesday.

Some restaurants opened their dining rooms Monday at 50% capacity with six people or fewer at a table. Some didn’t. But the spike of COVID-19 cases in Omaha probably is making some folks apprehensive about returning to their favorite dining room, especially if it offers takeout (and most still do).

A few places that had been totally closed came back for carryout, delivery or both. But some eateries still aren’t serving food at all.

No matter how you slice it, takeout is still a thing, and it will be a thing for a long time. With that established, here are this week’s suggestions.

J. Coco, near 52nd and Leavenworth Streets. This is one of our favorite special-occasion destinations. The food is delicious, eclectic and innovative without being too fussy. And the dimly lit atmosphere whispers romance. Last week, my husband had a carefully constructed Cubano sandwich that really stood up to the trip home. I had chicken Alfredo with spinach that was silky smooth and decadent. We also had fried olives, something I’ve never seen anywhere else. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but adding crunch to the unique taste of green olives was inspired. Alas, thanks to our barky dog, we couldn’t re-create the soothing atmosphere.

Lo Sole Mio, near 32nd Ave. and Vinton Street. One piece of good news amid our isolation is the reopening of this venerable Omaha restaurant for takeout. It closed early in the coronavirus pandemic and remained so until Tuesday. The pasta here is plentiful and prepared like your Italian mama would prepare it. There isn’t one thing on the special takeout menu I’d skip, though I’m leaning toward getting the tortellini, which is wonderful. My guess is that my spouse will get chicken parm. This is all predicated, of course, on being able to get through on the phone the first day the restaurant reopens. I wouldn’t bet on it.

Foodies, near 78th and Cass Streets. This fast-casual restaurant in a strip mall has fabulous and unusual salads such as the Crunchy Dill Chicken and the Citrus BBQ Beef. There’s also Mexican food and pasta, so how can you lose? And you can get a bunch of sandwiches and the aforementioned salads in wraps. When I want a quick, fresh and locally sourced meal that’s near home, this is my choice. There’s also a vegan menu; most restaurants can’t say that.

Blue and Fly

The Sesame Chicken at Blue and Fly Asian Kitchen

Blue and Fly Asian Kitchen, on 72nd Street between Dodge and Pacific Streets. This is not your standard Asian restaurant. Yes, it has awesome versions of Peanut Butter Chicken and Mongolian Beef, two of my favorites, but it also has such dishes as Jellyfish and Napa Cabbage with Garlic, Sichuan Style Beef Stomach Strips and Boiled Peanuts and Green Soybeans. I am so not adventurous enough to try those things (I might take a leap for the peanuts), but I love that they’re available at a cafe in the corner of a nondescript strip mall in Omaha.

Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob, near 50th and Underwood Streets. The second piece of recent good news, especially for Dundee residents, is the reopening of this extremely small and extremely popular eatery. I’ve never been to the midtown location, but I have had a couple of memorable meals at the place in Flagship Commons at Westroads Mall, which remains closed. My BFF loves the falafel and its excellent, crusty outside and moist inside. For me, though, the draw is the off-the-charts Curry Fries, Hummus and Moroccan Peanut Soup. Yum. Welcome back, AFK.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

